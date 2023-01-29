WhatsApp Releases Switch Camera Mode Feature: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Camera Mode: In good news for WhatsApp users around the world, the Meta-owned instant messaging application is releasing a new camera for some beta testers. The new hands-free feature on camera mode allows you to record a video with just one tap.

“Thanks to this feature, you can use the camera with a new experience by recording videos hands-free. After installing the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.2.73 update (and the latest 2.23.1.76 version from the Google Play Store), we can finally use the new camera mode," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to a report, the camera has been redesigned by bringing the ability to switch to video mode with just a tap so you do not need to tap and hold to record videos. Thanks to this feature, WhatsApp is finally making it more convenient to capture videos. In addition, you can now switch from front to back camera or vice versa while recording.

The report also mentioned that some beta testers were already able to use the new camera mode, and it is now available to everyone after installing this release candidate. In addition, this update includes all bug fixes and performance improvements from the previous 2.23.2 beta builds.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to react to messages within the announcement group, on iOS. The platform is working on an in-app banner to alert users when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available, reports WABetaInfo.

As a result, users will be needed to update the version of the application from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access this new feature. The ability to react to messages within the community announcement group is currently under development and it is expected to be released in a future update of the iOS application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had rolled out some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant, on iOS.

