WhatsApp Releasing Ability To Search Messages By Date, Drag And Drop Images From Other Apps

In good news for WhatsApp users around the world, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application is widely rolling out the ability to search messages by date, and drag and drop images, videos, and documents from other apps.

“Thanks to this feature, it is easier to jump to a certain date to search for messages. Also, the latest 23.1.75 update from the App Store now allows users to not only hide their online status but also the ability to search for specific messages by jumping to a certain point in the conversation," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, you have to enable the search mode in a conversation in order to use the new option, if it’s available for your WhatsApp account. With this feature, users will have more control over the chat history and the messages shared in the past. In addition, you can finally drag and drop to share images, videos, and documents from other apps to your WhatsApp chats.

If you don’t see one of these features, please wait for a future update. The ability to drag and drop media and the search for messages by date feature have been released to some users that install the latest versions of WhatsApp from the App Store they are rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

The Meta-owned messaging application is reportedly introducing some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant. The new shortcuts simplify some interactions with group members.

It can be useful considering that WhatsApp now supports large groups up to 1024 participants so group admins can quickly manage and communicate with such a large number of participants in private.

This feature can save group admins a significant amount of time as they no longer need to navigate through the group info screen to find contact information.

