WhatsApp Releasing New Shortcuts To Simplify Group Interactions on iOS - All Details

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly introducing some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant. The new shortcuts simplify some interactions with group members.

A report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, said that it can be useful considering that WhatsApp now supports large groups up to 1024 participants so group admins can quickly manage and communicate with such a large number of participants in private.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, phone numbers are now highlighted in group events such as when group participants join or leave a group, so it means you can interact with them.

If you tap and hold a phone number, you can use new shortcuts that include the ability for group admins to quickly call and chat with group participants in private, but it’s also possible for group admins to add group participants to their address book, and copy their phone numbers.

This feature can save group admins a significant amount of time as they no longer need to navigate through the group info screen to find contact information, the report said. These shortcuts are especially useful in large groups where it can be complicated to find a specific contact among the many participants.

WhatsApp is introducing these shortcuts for group admins after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app for beta testers. If you are a group admin and you want to take advantage of these new shortcuts, download the to the latest version of WhatsApp.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates. Selected beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section

Read all the Latest Tech News here