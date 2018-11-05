English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Reply Private Feature Now Available For Android Beta
According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is called ‘Reply privately’ and as the name suggests, allows people to reply privately to a message received in a WhatsApp group.
WhatsApp has added a new feature to its Android beta version that allows users to respond privately to a contact in a group. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is called ‘Reply privately’ and as the name suggests, allows people to reply privately to a message received in a WhatsApp group. WhatsApp already lets users reply to members in a group individually. But the new feature, which is also similar to individual reply directs you to the personal chat with the specific member.
Recently, clearing the air on Facebook's monetisation efforts towards WhatsApp, the mobile messaging service's Vice President Chris Daniels on last Wednesday said the company is going to put advertisements in its "Status" feature. "We are going to be putting ads in 'Status'. That is going to be primary monetisation mode for the company as well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp," Daniels told reporters here.
Daniels, however, did not give any timeline to this development that has been in the news for some time. WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, including more than 250 million in India. There were media reports earlier this month that the Facebook-owned messaging app is planning to allow advertisements to be displayed in the "Status" section of the app.
