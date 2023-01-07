WhatsApp Reportedly Developing Chat Transfer Feature for Android Without Need for Cloud Backups

WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature that will simplify the process of transferring chats between Android phones. As reported by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.1.26 and will offer a new option in the WhatsApp settings tab that allows users to move their chats from an older Android phone to a newer one without the need for cloud storage or third party apps.

The feature will involve scanning a QR code on the old phone after setting up WhatsApp on the new phone, making the chat transfer process much more streamlined.

The feature is expected to be included in a future update of the app, though it is currently unclear when the update will be released to the public.

In other news, WhatsApp has recently introduced proxy support for users worldwide, including those in countries where free and private communication is restricted, such as Iran. This update allows millions of people to bypass government censorship and restrictions on their messaging app.

According to WhatsApp, choosing to use a proxy allows you to connect to their messaging platform through servers established by volunteers and organizations that are committed to promoting free communication.

