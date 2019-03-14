English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead Lok Sabha Elections 2019
WhatsApp beta 2.19.73 update for Android has been spotted with an 'Search image' feature which will take a user to Google in order to search for similar images as the one which a user may have received in a WhatsApp chat.
WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead Lok Sabha Elections 2019? (image: WABetainfo)
Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has been trying to combat fake news by restricting forwards as well as released commercials to educate the masses about the news that is shared on the platform. The latest measure that the company is working on is the reverse image search feature. According to a report by a WABetainfo, WhatsApp beta 2.19.73 update for Android has been spotted with a 'Search image' feature which will take a user to Google in order to search for similar images as the one which a user may have received in a WhatsApp chat. WABetaInfo mentions that the new feature isn't yet available, though the screenshots do suggest it is being tested on Android at the moment. The feature might use Google APIs to operate, it will also need to upload the image to Google from the WhatsApp chat as well.
This feature will be very useful because it can help us to understand if news is fake: when you receive an image, you can try to search it on the Web using this feature, so you can discover if it’s fake by reading info on the Web related to that image. Apart from this, the WhatsApp beta 2.19.73 update for Android reportedly brings transgender emojis as well. WABetainfo shared a screenshot which showed a transgender flag in flag emojis. The flag comes after the LGBT flag which WhatsApp added to its platform earlier. The transgender flag could be found between the UN flag and the LGBT flag.
The beta version of WhatsApp could be downloaded from Google Play Store if the user is part of the beta testing programme.
