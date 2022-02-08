WhatsApp Rival Signal Is Making It Easier To Change Mobile Numbers

Instant messaging app Signal is getting a new feature that will allow users to switch phone numbers on their account without losing all their existing chats, groups, and messages. This comes over and above the feature that allows Signal users to transfer their chats and all information to a new phone using the app’s device-to-device tansfer on Android and iOS. The new feature is also available for both iOS, with v5.27.1 update and for Android with v5.30.6 update.

The new Change Number feature on Signal will also allow users to keep their profile and all their existing messages and groups on devices, while making you reachable at your new number. To use this feature, users need to go to the settings on the Signal app on their smartphones. The feature only works if the older number is in the phone and messages can be sent/received through it. Let us take a look at how to change the registered phone number on Signal:

Open Signal App

Slick on Profile

Go to Settings

Click on Account > Change Phone Number

> Click Continue

Enter your old phone number in the first space

Enter your new phone number in the second space

Select Continue or Done

or Confirm New Number . If incorrect, press Edit Number

. If incorrect, press If not, select Change Number, then follow the on-screen instructions.

On the app, When someone changes their phone number, you will see a chat event letting you know their number has changed. The feature is similar to Signal’s rival WhatsApp‘s change number feature that also allows users to change their phone number and alerts their contacts within the chat that they have moved to a new number.

