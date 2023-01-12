WhatsApp Rolling Out Ability To Detect Text Within Images on iPhone - All Details Here

WhatsApp Update: In good news for iPhone users around the globe, the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the ability to detect text within images in your conversations on iOS 16. However, only beta testers can use this new feature for now.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the feature is already available in your beta version. Beta testers can simply open an image that contains text and verify the presence of the text detection button. If the button is visible, you can begin extracting text from images within your conversations.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.1.0.73: what’s new?WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to detect text within images on iOS 16, to some beta testers!https://t.co/5uifFb7sVl — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 11, 2023

It should be noted that this feature is specific to iOS 16 and is not a service provided by WhatsApp. Rather, WhatsApp has begun supporting this feature by using the system API. Since this is an iOS 16 feature, you cannot extract text from images if you are on an older version of iOS, the report added.

The ability to detect text within images is available for some beta testers that install the latest update from the TestFlight app. The report claimed that it is widely rolling out to even more users over the coming days.

WhatsApp Upcoming Features In 2023

- WhatsApp is also rolling out a new interface for the ‘Companion Mode’ feature. The companion Mode allows you to use WhatsApp on a secondary device, in addition to the primary device.

- The instant messaging application is also working on improving this feature for a better app experience. It is introducing an alert system to inform users about the ability to forward media with a caption. The new alert feature shows up when an image, video, GIF, or document with a caption is forwarded.

- WhatsApp is also expected to release a new status feature. Just like photos, videos and links, users will be able to share voice notes on Status.

