1-min read

WhatsApp Rolls Out “Group Audio, Video Call” Feature: Here is How to Use

To access group video call features, beta testers will have to update the app to version 2.18.189, while the group voice call is available for version 2.18.192.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2018, 11:17 AM IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out “Group Audio, Video Call” Feature: Here is How to Use (Image for representation)
WhatsApp has finally started rolling out its group voice and video calling feature, which was announced at Facebook’s F8 2018 conference this May. To access group video call features, beta testers will have to update the app to version 2.18.189, while the group voice call is available for version 2.18.192. The features are currently available for WhatsApp beta only, with a stable roll out for the public in coming days. The new feature is going to be available soon to Windows Phone users according to WABetaInfo. This new feature currently supports a total of four participants, including the person who started the call. The much-awaited feature is the most basic for bringing the Facebook-owned chat app to the level of other video calling apps like Google Duo or Skype.

Also Read: Microsoft Introduces News App For Android, iOS And Windows 10

Steps to use the feature:
1. Start a voice call with a contact.
2. Click on the "Add Participant" option at the top right corner and select the contact you want to talk to.
3. A user can choose one contact at a time from their list.
4. People can be added only by the caller who starts the call.
5. Four people can be added to a group call.

To recall, WhatsApp has introduced several new features recently. The app enables people to delete a message sent and even delivered to someone. With this as opposed to the earlier scenario, WhatsApp now stores the 'downloaded' media files on its servers, enabling the users to download it again even after they've deleted it from their storage. However, the re-downloadable media files still have a time limit.

Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses



