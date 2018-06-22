English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WhatsApp Rolls Out “Group Audio, Video Call” Feature: Here is How to Use
To access group video call features, beta testers will have to update the app to version 2.18.189, while the group voice call is available for version 2.18.192.
WhatsApp Rolls Out “Group Audio, Video Call” Feature: Here is How to Use (Image for representation)
WhatsApp has finally started rolling out its group voice and video calling feature, which was announced at Facebook’s F8 2018 conference this May. To access group video call features, beta testers will have to update the app to version 2.18.189, while the group voice call is available for version 2.18.192. The features are currently available for WhatsApp beta only, with a stable roll out for the public in coming days. The new feature is going to be available soon to Windows Phone users according to WABetaInfo. This new feature currently supports a total of four participants, including the person who started the call. The much-awaited feature is the most basic for bringing the Facebook-owned chat app to the level of other video calling apps like Google Duo or Skype.
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces News App For Android, iOS And Windows 10
Steps to use the feature:
1. Start a voice call with a contact.
2. Click on the "Add Participant" option at the top right corner and select the contact you want to talk to.
3. A user can choose one contact at a time from their list.
4. People can be added only by the caller who starts the call.
5. Four people can be added to a group call.
To recall, WhatsApp has introduced several new features recently. The app enables people to delete a message sent and even delivered to someone. With this as opposed to the earlier scenario, WhatsApp now stores the 'downloaded' media files on its servers, enabling the users to download it again even after they've deleted it from their storage. However, the re-downloadable media files still have a time limit.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces News App For Android, iOS And Windows 10
Steps to use the feature:
1. Start a voice call with a contact.
2. Click on the "Add Participant" option at the top right corner and select the contact you want to talk to.
3. A user can choose one contact at a time from their list.
4. People can be added only by the caller who starts the call.
5. Four people can be added to a group call.
To recall, WhatsApp has introduced several new features recently. The app enables people to delete a message sent and even delivered to someone. With this as opposed to the earlier scenario, WhatsApp now stores the 'downloaded' media files on its servers, enabling the users to download it again even after they've deleted it from their storage. However, the re-downloadable media files still have a time limit.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo
- Did You Know Ranveer Was the First Choice for Sanju? Here is How Ranbir Reacted to It
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister