English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Rolls Out PiP Feature on Its Web Version: Everything You Need to Know
Now WhatsApp has finally submitted a new update for the web platform, giving the possibility to use the PiP feature for videos hosted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Streamable.
WhatsApp Rolls Out PiP Feature on Its Web Version: Everything You Need to Know
After iOS and Android, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is now rolling out "Picture in Picture (PiP) mode" for web users that will allow them to view videos within a chat window, without opening third party pages or apps.
The feature comes as part of the 0.3.2041 update along with new improvements and security fixes, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp, reported on Sunday. In the previous web version, the messaging app released the PiP feature to watch shared videos.
Now WhatsApp has finally submitted a new update for the web platform, giving the possibility to use the PiP feature for videos hosted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Streamable, the report added.
To force the update, WhatsApp web users need to clear their browser cache and re-launch the browser. The PiP feature was rolled out in January 2018 and December 2018 for iOS and Android users respectively. The Facebook-owned company has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The feature comes as part of the 0.3.2041 update along with new improvements and security fixes, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp, reported on Sunday. In the previous web version, the messaging app released the PiP feature to watch shared videos.
Now WhatsApp has finally submitted a new update for the web platform, giving the possibility to use the PiP feature for videos hosted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Streamable, the report added.
To force the update, WhatsApp web users need to clear their browser cache and re-launch the browser. The PiP feature was rolled out in January 2018 and December 2018 for iOS and Android users respectively. The Facebook-owned company has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Twitter Celebrates as India Seal Series in Style
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Realme C1 New Storage and RAM Variants Launched Starting at Rs 7,499
- Ranji Semis: Blunders Galore Bring Focus Back on Umpiring Standards
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Host a Family Get-together in the US
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results