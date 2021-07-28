CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp Testing New Option to Let iOS Users Transfer Chat History to Android Phone

The "move chats to Android" option was spotted within Chat section that is available in Settings menu.

WhatsApp appears to be testing a new tool to let iOS users “move chats to Android." According to notable WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the option would be available in ‘Chats’ under Settings on WhatsApp for iOS. The Facebook-owned platform has been long working on a ‘chat migration tool,’ though it is unclear whether it has any relation with the newly spotted “move chats to Android" option. The publication adds that the feature is currently under development.

In addition to this, in the tweet, WABetaInfo notes that the rumoured “Switch to Android" app might let users migrate chats from iOS to Android-powered smartphones. The “Switch to Android" is said to be developed by Google, similar to the ‘Move to iOS’ app by Apple on Google Play. The latter essentially lets new iPhone users transfer data from their old Android smartphones. All this comes amid another rumour that states that Google’s existing Data Restore Tool app might soon allow users to migrate their WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android devices. The traces of both ‘Switch to Android’ and WhatsApp chat migration via the Data Transfer Tool app were spotted by XDA Developers and 9to5Google, respectively, through APK teardown of Transfer Tool app version 1.0.382048734. Overall, it appears that both WhatsApp and Google are rushing towards solutions to let Android users get most of the data from their old iPhones.

Earlier in June, WhatsApp had confirmed that the company is working on ‘multi-device support‘ to let users access WhatsApp on different devices simultaneously. Currently, to use the WhatsApp web or WhatsApp desktop app, users need to ensure connectivity with the app on the smartphone. Later it was found that multi-device support would be limited to one phone per account. That essentially means this method would not allow users to access WhatsApp simultaneously on Android and iOS - in other words debarring users from accessing the same files on the two platforms at the same time.

first published:July 28, 2021, 19:22 IST