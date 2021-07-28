WhatsApp appears to be testing a new tool to let iOS users “move chats to Android." According to notable WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the option would be available in ‘Chats’ under Settings on WhatsApp for iOS. The Facebook-owned platform has been long working on a ‘chat migration tool,’ though it is unclear whether it has any relation with the newly spotted “move chats to Android" option. The publication adds that the feature is currently under development.

In addition to this, in the tweet, WABetaInfo notes that the rumoured “Switch to Android" app might let users migrate chats from iOS to Android-powered smartphones. The “Switch to Android" is said to be developed by Google, similar to the ‘Move to iOS’ app by Apple on Google Play. The latter essentially lets new iPhone users transfer data from their old Android smartphones. All this comes amid another rumour that states that Google’s existing Data Restore Tool app might soon allow users to migrate their WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android devices. The traces of both ‘Switch to Android’ and WhatsApp chat migration via the Data Transfer Tool app were spotted by XDA Developers and 9to5Google, respectively, through APK teardown of Transfer Tool app version 1.0.382048734. Overall, it appears that both WhatsApp and Google are rushing towards solutions to let Android users get most of the data from their old iPhones.

Thank you @xdadevelopers for your recent discovery about the “Switch to Android" app, to migrate WhatsApp chat history from iOS to Android.These screenshots show how the process works. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update. https://t.co/FmZbXi33L2 pic.twitter.com/w7GiCUHSuS— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 28, 2021

Earlier in June, WhatsApp had confirmed that the company is working on ‘multi-device support‘ to let users access WhatsApp on different devices simultaneously. Currently, to use the WhatsApp web or WhatsApp desktop app, users need to ensure connectivity with the app on the smartphone. Later it was found that multi-device support would be limited to one phone per account. That essentially means this method would not allow users to access WhatsApp simultaneously on Android and iOS - in other words debarring users from accessing the same files on the two platforms at the same time.

