WhatsApp Scam: SBI Customers Should Watch Out For This Lottery and Lucky Draw Scam

SBI, India’s largest public sector bank, has issued a cyber security advisory pertaining to a new scam that is targeting people over WhatsApp. According to the advisory, scammers are contacting customers of the State Bank of India over WhatsApp calls and messages and citing a fake update about winning an SBI lottery or a lucky draw reward, following which they are asking the customers to contact a fraud number that the scammers are claiming is an official SBI hotline.

“There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on – please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps. Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account specific information through email, SMS, calls or WhatsApp,” SBI posted through its official account on Twitter. The advisory is the latest in a long line of cyber frauds and phishing attempts that are being reported in India, with most being linked to duping users of their money.

One such recent act of fraud was a SIM swapping attack, due to which a Pune resident reportedly lost Rs 2.2 lakh before she could block her account and prevent the scammers from stealing more. Frauds such as these typically rely on users being ill-informed or misinformed, and are tricked into believing in what the scammers say. The usual signs of identifying such phishing attempt lie in simply noting down the official numbers of service providers across any sector. It is highly unlikely for any brand to send official updates to their customers through informal WhatsApp messages or calls.

While some banks have started offering WhatsApp notification services, they are typically automated, and users should take note that no manual operations are held through these online channels. If any caller asks for your account number, debit or credit card details, or any detail linked to your personal banking account, be sure to refrain from divulging such details online. Contact your branch for official updates, and make sure that you keep all your passwords different from each other, and updated regularly.