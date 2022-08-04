WhatsApp Secretly Extends Time Limit To Delete Messages For Everyone; You Can Now Delete Over 2-Day Old Texts

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging app in the world, and comes with many features that make communication easy and more intuitive. WhatsApp keeps updating the app and brings in new features every now and then to try and make things better for users.

WhatsApp has secretly rolled out the ability to delete messages that are up to two days old. It was earlier reported that the feature has been rolled out for beta testers, but much to our surprise, it has started rolling out for all users as we can test. Earlier, WhatsApp allow users to delete messages that are only an hour or two old. Now, messages that are up to two days old show a “Delete for everyone” option, meaning that the limit has been increased to at least up to two days.

There has been no official announcement from WhatsApp. In fact, WhatsApp’s FAQ page also shows that users have “about an hour after they’ve sent a message to Delete for everyone.” “You only have about an hour after you’ve sent a message to request to Delete for Everyone,” WhatsApp says in its “How To Delete Messages” FAQ page. However, according to our test on both Android and iOS, we were able to delete messages that are up to two days old. We deleted messages for everyone from Tuesday before publishing this article on Thursday, August 4.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is increasing the time limit to “Delete Message For Everyone” to up to 2 days and 12 hours, and we were able to delete messages for everyone that are up to 2 days and 8 hours older, which pretty much means that the new time limit has been rolled out.

You can go into any chat on your WhatsApp and delete a message that is about two days older to try and see if the feature has been rolled out for you. If not, our guess is that it will show up in a few days.

