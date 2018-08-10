WhatsApp Security Flaw Can Let Hackers View Your Messages, Change Them

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular chat app used worldwide, primarily due to the ease of use as well as the end-to-end encryption of the messages promised by the company, keeping the privacy of its users intact. As per a recent report, however, a loophole has been discovered in WhatsApp's encryption mechanism, essentially allowing hackers to view the messages being shared through the chat app and even alter them.Check Point researchers have recently notified WhatsApp of a vulnerability in the app's security protocols. As per the researchers, the flaw can be exploited by unethical hackers to hijack messages being sent through the app and even alter the information being exchanged through them. In essence, the hackers can change a reply in a group chat and even alter the identity of a message's sender through this vulnerability. Hackers can also send public messages camouflaged as private messages, making any reply to a private message being visible to an entire WhatsApp group.The flaw has been discovered in the encryption technology that WhatsApp uses, to protect the information exchanged through the app in the form of messages.Check Point says that it has already notified WhatsApp of the flaw and hopefully the app will come up with a fix for this soon.