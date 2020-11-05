WhatsApp Spammers and Abusers Beware: New Report Chat Tool Can Suspend Your Account

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would enable the company to review reported individual chats and groups with more proof. According to WABetaInfo, when users file a complaint with the improved Report button, the Facebook-owned company would now access "recent messages" to review the situation more thoroughly. Typically when users report spammers and abusers on the platform, WhatsApp reviews the complaint based on reports received from other users along with other factors. The company; however, does not access messages as it compromises the platform's end-to-end encryption. The feature was spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.20.206.3 and is currently live.

To report a contact or a group on the platform, users would first need to open the chat and then click on the name. At the bottom, users can select 'Report' to file a complaint against the contact. Users can also reach out to WhatsApp directly, by selecting Contact us available in the Help section on Settings. With the WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.20.206.3, when users select the Report, users will be able to read the text, "Most recent messages from this user (or group) will be forwarded to WhatsApp."

If users agree to share messages with WhatsApp, they will get this message, "WhatsApp never receives your messages without your permissions. If you decide to report a contact, you agree to forward a copy to WhatsApp of the recent messages from that chat." Additionally, WhatsApp will encourage users to block the spammer and delete the chat.

The proportion of messages accessed by WhatsApp after reporting with the new Report option remains unclear. User can also report messages from WhatsApp Business accounts, WaBetaInfo highlights. With the stable versions, WhatsApp encourages users to block the contact and report, although, upon selecting the Report option, no window with text appears. The feature will also be rolled out to iOS beta testers as well soon; however, the official roll out to regular users will likely take some time.