WhatsApp Starts Testing Edit Message Feature Once Again: Here’s How It Works

Well, it’s not just Twitter, even WhatsApp is testing its own edit message feature that could be rolled out to beta users in the coming months. The option was first spotted around 5 years back, and it is possible that with Twitter confirming its edit button rolling out soon, the Meta-owned messaging app is keen to rekindle its journey with the feature as well.

The details and the testing of the feature has been spotted by Wabetainfo this week, who confirms the option is still at the development stage. We still don’t have a concrete timeline for its availability to the beta testers as well as the general public.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the edit messaging option will be available in the three-dot menu at the top-right of the chat. You just have to select the blurb to change, click on the edit button and make the change. The report doesn’t clarify if WhatsApp will have a limited window to make the changes in the message, and whether such changes will be allowed with the text you send with an image.

WhatsApp is building the edit message feature so that you can fix any typos after sending the message. Truth be told, many people make such mistakes, and small typos lead to the user sending another message but with a * sign above it to mark it as an addition or an error to the previous chat.

The screenshot of the feature shown here is through the WhatsApp Beta version on Android, but the report stresses that WhatsApp will bring the edit feature to the iOS and desktop versions as well.

Either way, WhatsApp bringing the edit feature is a welcome move, and we are sure that most of you will relish having that option, especially in the era of chat typos.

