WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download

WhatsApp finally brings the longtime tested ‘Stickers‘ feature to iOS and Android users. The stickers are now available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.329 and WhatsApp on iOS version 2.18.100. The Facebook-owned app was long-rumoured to be working on stickers to offer more options to communicate other than texts, audio, and emojis. One can ‘Star’ their favourite stickers and sending more than one sticker will group them together, same as images. Users can also delete or forward a sticker.To add the stickers feature on your WhatsApp, you need to update your app through Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Beta users can also install the latest update. To update your WhatsApp app, go to Google Play Store, search for the app and tap on the “update.” The update is roughly 30MB in size. From the Stickers menu, users can download the Stickers pack by tapping the plus button. Stickers will then be displayed according to most used and other categories.As for the iOS users, the new feature can be seen beside the camera icon in the messaging app. And also there are a bunch of new stickers available in the app where a user can download and use them in the chats. These stickers do look familiar on what we see on the Facebook Messenger app and other messaging platforms.