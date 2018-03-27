English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
A new feature might be making its way to WhatsApp Payments soon.
QR code based payment feature has been spotted on WhatsApp Android beta version. (Image: News18.com)
WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature on its Android Beta platform to complement its payments feature launched earlier. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to make payments by scanning QR codes. This comes as an addition to WhatsApp’s ‘Send to UPI ID’ feature.
Along with the QR codes based payment feature, the Android beta version of WhatsApp was spotted with Advanced GIF search and Stickers search, both of which are expected to be rolled out to the main app once the bugs on these are found and fixed.
The new Scan QR Code option is available on WhatsApp version 2.18.93 on the Google Play Beta programme. In order to use the feature, WhatsApp Android Beta users should go to Settings > Payments > New Payments > Scan QR code. Following this, the users will be asked to enter the desired amount to be sent across. For enhanced security, the feature also asks for the UPI PIN of the user for verification.
WhatsApp had come up with the payments feature in India on its beta platform back in February. Afterwards, the ‘Send to UPI’ feature was also added to the system for direct transfers to UPI IDs. With the recent feature that was spotted, WhatsApp can come as a tough rival to other payment apps once the payment features are released on to the main app.
A report by WABetaInfo highlights two other features that have made their way to the beta platform of the app. First of the two is an Advanced GIF Search feature spotted on the 2.18.93 update which, as per the developers, has been kept disabled citing development reasons and will be enabled in the next release. Through this feature, users will be able to search for GIFs in categories such as Love, Sad, Happy, Trending etc.
Another report has hinted at Search Stickers feature on the Android beta version 2.18.90 that lets users search stickers in the doodle view on WhatsApp.
