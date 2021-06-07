WhatsApp Testing A New 'Stop' Button to Let Users Preview Voice Messages Before Hitting Send

WhatsApp has been rumoured to be improving the voice message tool on the platform for quite some. Previously, it was reported that the company is planning to add a ‘Review’ button to let users pre-review their message before hitting send. A new report from WhatsApp updates tracker, WABetaAdd, claims that the company has added a ‘stop button’ (represented a black square block) to offer the same functionality. It was added that the new feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android, but it is still under development. It essentially means the review voice message feature could still be tweaked before the stable rollout. The publication also includes a screenshot that highlights a white space below the text box where users can find the ‘stop’ button alongside delete. At the right corner, users can select the send button if they’re happy with the review of the voice note. Although the update may not seem significant, it always helps users to have more option. Meanwhile, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is yet to share details over the development of the review feature.

WhatsApp has also started rolling out a new update that adds ‘playback speeds’ to the voice message. The tool essentially lets users increase the speed of voice notes or messages by 1X, 1.5X, and 2X. Unfortunately, the tool does not let users reduce the playback speed of voice messages, though it may get improved over time. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy new tools. Meanwhile, the messaging company had also confirmed the development of three anticipated features to WABetaInfo. It is said that WhatsApp would soon add an improved disappearing message, multiple-device support, and view once features. It is yet to confirm details over the chat migration tool that is currently available in beta form.

