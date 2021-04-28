Whatsapp Testing Chat Migration Tool to Let Users Move Chats Between iPhone and Android Phones

WhatsApp is seemingly working on a new feature that will allow users to migrate chat between Android and iOS devices. The new feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android, and it is said to be under development. A similar chat migration option (under development) appeared on WhatsApp beta for iOS earlier this month. The current development for the Android beta channel indicates a promising launch for the beta channels in the near future. The update will be significant for those planning to switch devices between the two smartphone platforms or are moving from an Android phone to a new iPhone or vice-versa. The chat migration feature may also be helpful once the multi-device support for WhatsApp rolls out, something that has also been in the works for a while. It will allow users to link multiple phones with the same WhatsApp account and use WhatsApp Web even if there is no data connectivity on the phone.

According to a screenshot of the update available on WABetaInfo, the ‘importing chat history’ is under development. The report adds that the method used to migrate the chat history is unknown, but the Facebook-owned platform would likely use Google Drive to momentarily store files for further migration.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform’s beta version was also seen testing a new feature to allow users to change the playback speed of voice notes or voice messages. The message playback speed control appeared on WhatsApp beta for Android, and users could choose between 1x, 1.5x, and 2x speeds. WhatsApp is also seemingly testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages on Android, iOS, and web versions. The disappearing messages feature that was rolled out last year automatically vanishes days after sending. Currently, the platform only allows users to choose a 7-day time limit. Both playback speed and 24-hour disappearing features’ stable rollout detail remain unclear. Again, the updates were reported by WABetaInfo.

