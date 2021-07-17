WhatsApp Testing Encrypted Cloud Backup on Android, But It Comes With a Big Caveat

Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp is reportedly working on its own technology to independently encrypt users’ backups in the cloud. According to a report in WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp encrypted cloud system has been enabled for Android users running version 2.21.15.5 on their smartphones. Those who opt in for the WhatsApp functionality will have their chat history and media backed up securely, but there is a caveat - those who forget their passcode or lose the 64-digit recovery key will be locked away permanently and even WhatsApp won’t be able to get their access back.

For those who still want to try out the new encrypted cloud backup on their Android phones, can get in the best test group or wait for the feature to be rolled out to all users. WhatsApp is also testing a version of the software that works across multiple devices, maintaining end-to-end encryption whether or not users have a phone involved. According to reports online, the closed encryption tests are expanding to more people. The WABetaInfo report also says that WhatsApp is rolling out the feature already, and it will take a bit to reach all users.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is also pushing multiple device support for users. WhatsApp recently explained how things will work behind the scenes for multi-device support to work, particularly with regards to security. WhatsApp says that all devices will get the same level of end-to-end encryption and security as the primary phone with WhatsApp set up.

