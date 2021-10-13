WhatsApp Testing Feature That Will Let Users Manage Their Chat Backups Over The Cloud

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been found to be testing a new feature that will allow users to manage their chat backups and exclude specific content such as documents and photos from their cloud backup, according to a report in WABetaInfo. The change is being said to be limited to Android users initially, and may work with backups being stored on the Google Drive. In its report, WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp has added a new dedicated “Manage backup size" section that lets users manage their backup size before uploading it on the cloud.

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.7 appears to have some references about the update, the report shows. According to a screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo, the new section appears to allow users to manage their backup size by excluding photos, audio, or documents from their backups. These changes have not been introduced for beta testing as well.

Currently, WhatsApp has no backup size related feature on its app. Users only have the option of excluding videos from their cloud backups.

WhatsApp has not yet provided any official details about allowing users to manage their backup size. Reports suggest this could also be due to a change supposedly coming to Google Drive storage for WhatsApp backups. Currently, Google Drive provides unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups, but it may not last forever.

