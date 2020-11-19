WhatsApp Testing New Feature That Allows Users to Mute Videos Before Sending

WhatsApp may bring a feature that will allow users to mute videos before sending them, a feature similar to other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. The new WhatsApp feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp developments in the latest beta version of the app. The mute video feature was spotted in version 2.20.207.2 of the Android app and is said to be available in a future build. The report did not mention anything about the feature coming to the WhatsApp iOS app.

The report in WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot of the feature, which shows a speaker button below the seeker tool that allows users to chop their videos before sending them. The speaker icon allows users to toggle sound on or off on the videos they are sending or forwarding. The report said that the feature is still under development and will be available in a future update. The new feature, according to WABetaInfo, will work on both forwarded videos and the ones recorded on the sender's smartphone.

In another update, WABetaInfo talked about WhatsApp bringing changing its FAQs option to 'Help Center' for Android and iOS users alike. The update was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.20.207.3 for Android and version 2.20.130.14 for iOS. Previously, the Facebook-owned messaging platform was spotted testing an in-app support feature.

This development comes soon after WhatsApp launched its disappearing messages features for all Andoid and iOS users. The feature allows users to opt for wiping out messages including media after seven days. The receiver can save photos or other content if they wish to. However, if a user fails to open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear.