WhatsApp Testing New Feature That Lets Users Mute Video Before Sharing It With Others

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would enable users to mute videos before sending. The development, dubbed as Mute videos, was spotted on WhatsApp for Android Beta v2.21.3.13. Notably, Facebook-owned WhatsApp's sister platform Instagram already offers the functionality where users can share videos via Direct Messages (DM) with the audio being muted. WhatsApp may first extend the feature on beta build for iOS, before the mass rollout.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to use for beta users of WhatsApp for Android. Users can mute videos by tapping on the volume toggle, available in the section where users usually edit the video. Rest of the options remain the same with an emote option, text option, and edit option. Though it is not a substantial upgrade, it is nice to have more options while sending files to other users. The Mute Video feature first appeared in WhatsApp for Android app Beta v2.20.207.2, but it was only under development at that time. More details over its rollout are expected soon.

ALSO READ: Telegram Most-Installed App in Jan 2021 With Over 63 Million Installs, Most Coming From India

Meanwhile, the messaging platform has been embroiled in controversy ever since it announced new Terms of Policy for the platform. As per the new rules, Facebook will collect and share meta-data (course location, profile name, and so on) to provide more personalised ads on other Facebook-owned platforms. However, WhatsApp assures that no chats or private conversations are being accessed by the company. Privacy advocates, including in India, have slammed the Facebook-owned platform for providing only a unilateral choice, that is, take it or leave it offer. The government of India has also reached out Facebook, asking them to change the new rules. On the other, the Delhi High has said that WhatsApp's new rules are voluntary, and users can say no if they do not agree with them while hearing a petition last month. WhatsApp's new privacy policy was slated to come into effect in February but has been deferred till May.