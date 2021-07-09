WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Let Users Send Best or Low Quality Photos

WhatsApp is seemingly working on a new feature that would allow users to change the image quality setting before sending it to others. As spotted by popular WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the new image compressor tool would provide the three options of ‘data save,’ ‘best quality,’ and ‘auto.’ The new WhatsApp tool, whose traces were found on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.16, is still under development, and the stable rollout could take months. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging platform was seen working on a similar feature where users could compress the quality of the video before hitting send. The advantage of both image and video compressors would include less sending time and download time as well as low storage intake.

However, it could also lead to deterioration in the image’s overall quality, meaning it could appear more grainy or hazy. The publication notes that the auto compressor option would allow WhatsApp to detect the best compression algorithm for specific images. The best quality, as the term indicates, would mean no tampering with the quality. On the other hand, the data saver compression is enabled when the Data saver mode is activated on the smartphone’s settings. Currently, the maximum file size allowed on WhatsApp for all media — be it photos, videos or voice messages — is 16MB on all platforms.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp started rolling out a new View Once tool on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.14.3 last month. The feature essentially lets users send media files that will automatically disappear the moment after the receiver views them. To check the availability, Android testers need to open a chat, add a media file like a video or photo, and look for the circular icon with ‘1’ on the right side of the caption bar. The WhatsApp View Once feature appears to be inspired by Snapchat that has been allowing users to send Snaps that can be only viewed once.

