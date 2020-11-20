WhatsApp Testing 'Read Later' Feature That Will Replace Archive Option, New Wallpapers Coming Soon

WhatsApp is adding 32 new bright and 29 new dark wallpapers to its beta platform for Android devices. According to WABetaInfo, the new wallpapers will be available for the stable version soon, although the exact details remain unclear. The report; however, does not state the beta version of WhatsApp for Android that currently includes the 'Advanced Wallpaper' feature. Besides, the Facebook-owned platform is also said to be working on a 'Read Later' feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS v2.20.130.16, that was first spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android last week.

With the Advance Wallpapers feature, WhatsApp users will also be able to change the background for individual chats. The latest update on WhatsApp beta for Android further provides the option to add a solid colour in the chat background. The report highlights that there's a new option to edit the opacity of the wallpaper as well. The new wallpapers feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS v2.20.120.19 in October and is expected to reach WhatsApp Web beta soon. Once the testing is over by beta testers, the publication expects its arrival to the stable versions soon.

Moving to the Read Later on WhatsApp beta for iOS, the feature is said to be an extension of the Vacation Mode that was spotted under development in WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.20.206.2, released earlier this month. WABetaInfo explains that Read Later would replace the Archived Chats option and it essentially stops notifications from chats that are archived or in this case "read later." The beta version on iOS also has a settings option where users can change how archived chats (or Read Later) work. Though the exact functionality of the settings page remains unclear as it is still under development, the Read Later feature is said to be an extension of the Vacation mode. The Vacation mode feature enables users to keep archived chats in the archive section, even when a new message arrives.

Meanwhile, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp recently rolled out a new update for the beta version of the app for Android, that allows users to mute videos before sending them, a feature similar to other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. As per a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the mute feature button sits below the seeker tool that allows users to crop their videos before sending them.