WhatsApp Testing Voice Transcription Tool To Convert Audio Messages Into Text

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a ‘voice message transcription’ feature to turn your voice inputs into text. The benefit of the option is, of course, people don’t have to rely on typing, especially for long messages. WhatsApp already offers the option to sent Voice Notes that recently got an upgrade to manage playback speed. Voice Notes aims to bring the same benefit of sending long messages but in the form of an audio file. The latest voice message transcription is said to be under development, and stable rollout details remain unclear.

The feature was spotted by notable WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo on the beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. The voice message transcription may also rollout on WhatsApp Web, the publication expects. According to the report, the feature is optional, but special permission will be required when users decide to transcribe a message. The company would require permission to access the smartphone’s microphone and Speech Recognition tool. When a message is transcribed for the first time, its transcription is reportedly saved locally in the WhatsApp database. It will allow users to access the same message if they want to share it with other users or use the text later. The publication also notes transcribed messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook servers for transcription but rely on the phone’s speech recognition tool. Apple will reportedly use this to improve its speech recognition technology, “but it won’t be directly linked to your identity." More details from Facebook-owned WhatsApp is expected soon.

WhatsApp is used for both work and personally today, and the new voice message transcription will give more options to users, especially when they are not in the mood to type messages. The company will hope to continue its dominant position in the market, as rivals like Telegram and Signal do not offer any such features.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here