WhatsApp Tips And Tricks: How To Change Or Remove Bank Account On WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp introduced an in-chat payment feature that allows users to make transactions via WhatsApp to anyone in their contact list. It is a UPI-based payments service using which you can send and receive money. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), WhatsApp Pay was launched in February 2018 in India as a trial run. Later on February 7, 2020, WhatsApp received NPCI’s approval to roll out its digital payment service in a phased manner. In the first phase, WhatsApp offered its payment service to around 10 million users in the country.

How to enable WhatsApp Pay?

To use WhatsApp Pay, the user has to first initiate a payment to a contact. Once the request is received from the other hand, the user can set up their UPI account on WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Has A New Extension For Keeping WhatsApp Web Users Safe Online

WhatsApp Pay: Modes of Transaction?

WhatsApp Pay permits users to send money to anyone in their contacts, following which it enables UPI ID. WhatsApp Pay users can enter the UPI ID and transfer money. Users can also make the payment through QR code, to send money to people who are not in their contact list.

Advertisement

In case you are new to WhatsApp’s payment feature, this is how you should go about it. Users can send money directly through chat, within the chat, there is a rupee sign next to the attachment option.

Along with sending, receiving money, the messaging app allows users to check their bank account balance. Notably, users can add more than one bank account to their WhatsApp payment account. If you add more than one account, WhatsApp gives you the right to select your primary account. The users, at their own will, can remove a bank account or all bank accounts if they no longer wish to use WhatsApp Payments.

ALSO READ: How To Use WhatsApp’s New Voice Message Interface

First, we will take a look at the steps one should follow to change the primary bank account associated with WhatsApp Payments:

On Android:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone

Step 2: Tap on ‘More Options’

Step 3: From the drop down, select ‘Payments’

Step 4: Now from the options, select on the account that you want to make primary

Step 5: Tap on ‘Make Primary Account’

On iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head to Settings

Step 2: In Settings, click on Payments

Step 3: Tap on the relevant bank account

Step 4: Click on – Make Primary Account

Job done, now you can follow the same steps if you again wish to change the primary bank account on WhatsApp Pay.

Now, what if you want to remove a bank account or all bank accounts from your WhatsApp Pay? Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp

Step 2: Click on the option - Payments

Step 3: Select the bank account you want to delete

Step 4: Tap on - Remove Bank Account.

WATCH VIDEO: MWC 2022 | XIAOMI CYBERDOG QUICK LOOK: THIS SMART DOG CAN BE YOUR NEXT BEST FRIEND

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Could Impose More Limits To Forwarding Chats For Users: What It Means.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.