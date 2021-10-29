WhatsApp Tips And Tricks: How To See People's Status Without Letting Them Know You Did

WhatsApp has gone under a major transformation ever since the ownership shifted from its founders to Facebook (now called Meta). While WhatsApp is still an instant messaging app, it has made chat more interesting and intuitive with stickers, GIFs, File sharing, and the latest, Payments, WhatsApp has been improving over time.

One of the most used features, apart from texting, is Status that is similar to Instagram Stories. Status allows users to share pictures, texts, and videos with contacts for 24 hours and is a widely popular feature on WhatsApp. In addition, as a viewer, you can view other people’s status, which will add your name to the viewer list as soon as you tap on the highlighted circle.

However, sometimes, seeing somebody’s status without letting them know that you viewed it is the need of the hour. For such times, we bring you a very easy way to keep your viewing activity completely anonymous and camouflaged.

One of the easiest ways is using the feature called “Read Receipts." This feature lets you disable the bluetick on read messages in the inbox. But what many people do not know is that switching off the read receipts feature also allows you to hide your viewing activity from your contacts. However, with that option off, you, too, will not be able to see who reads your messages and views your status.

Now that you’re versed with what the “read receipts" option is capable of, here are the steps to tweak your app accordingly:

Launch the application

Tap on the three dots at the top-right corner.

Now, select “Settings" out of the options visible.

Go to “Account," and then tap on “Privacy."

Once the Privacy window opens on your screen, scroll down a bit to reveal the “Read Receipts" option. Untick the option to activate anonymity.

