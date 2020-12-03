WhatsApp to Add In-app Banner for Official Notifications, to Update Terms of Service in 2021

WhatsApp appears to be working on a new feature that will alert users about the official updates coming (or available) to the platform through in-app banners. The feature seems to be inspired by Telegram that sends official notifications about new updates, though they arrive through a dedicated Telegram ChatBot. Additionally, the company is said to be updating its Terms of Service in 2021. Users will be required to accept the new terms and policy guidelines or else they can delete the app, in case they do not agree with the upcoming changes. The latest development was spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta app for Android v2.20.206.19 and v2.20.130 for iOS.

According to the report, WhatsApp users will be alerted about the updated terms and policy guidelines through an in-app banner. The in-app banners will also be used to notify new features on the Facebook-owned messaging platform, in future. As per a screenshot, users will need to "accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp" or they can "always delete" the account. Additionally, the new rules will come to effect starting February 8, 2021, though the report notes that the actual implementation date is subject to change. Regular users of WhatsApp are expected to see the new guideline-alert in the coming weeks.

Similarly, a company spokesperson has confirmed to a publication that all users "must agree" to the new terms by February 8, 2021, if they want to continue using the messaging platform. The spokesperson further added that the changes are related to the way businesses will be able to operate on the platform and interact with users. An official statement from the Facebook-owned company is expected soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced a new feature that will allow users to put different custom wallpapers on each chat. The company also announced the launch of a new sticker search and a new sticker collection. To use a custom wallpaper on an individual, users would need to select Options (three dots) > Wallpaper, and then choose the background from either its native collections or from the phone's gallery. The feature is expected to rollout to users in the coming weeks.