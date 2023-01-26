WhatsApp To Alert Users Before Forwarding Media With A Caption: All Details

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is introducing an alert feature to inform users about the ability to forward media such as images, videos, GIFs, and documents with a caption. This feature is particularly useful as it gives users more control over what they forward.

“Thanks to this feature, when you forward media that has a caption, you no longer need to send the caption separately as the caption is sent along with the media in the same message. The alert is now available after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp presents an alert when you try to forward an image, video, GIF, or document with a caption for the first time. The report said that users are finally aware that it’s possible to keep the caption when forwarding the media.

In addition to allowing users to forward media with a caption, it is also possible to remove the caption before forwarding the media in case it is not relevant to the person they are sending the media to.

The alert that informs users about the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with captions is available after installing the most recent update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app.

WhatsApp is also releasing minor improvements for the message reactions feature by bringing haptic feedback for some beta testers. The haptic feedback lets people know that their tap has properly been registered and it can help users with visual impairments to understand when they have successfully reacted to a message.

“WhatsApp released a new version of message reactions. Thanks to this feature, it is now possible to react to messages by using any emoji and skin tones. In order to improve reactions, WhatsApp keeps working on new improvements by introducing a reaction preview feature within the chat list and the ability to see an additional emoji within the message bubble," WABetaInfo said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here