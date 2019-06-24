Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WhatsApp to be Unavailable on Microsoft Store starting July 1, Here's Everything You Should Know

As per the update, given on WhatsApp FAQ page, WhatsApp app may not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WhatsApp to be Unavailable on Microsoft Store starting July 1, Here's Everything You Should Know
As per the update, given on WhatsApp FAQ page, WhatsApp app may not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.
Loading...

It was reported last month that WhatApp app will stop working on Windows Phone devices after December 31, 2019. But, WhatsApp has updated its support page regarding its functioning on Windows Phone platform. As per the update, given on WhatsApp FAQ page, WhatsApp app may not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019. For those you have already downloaded the app, can continue to use it until December 31st, 2019.

As per the update given on WhatsApp FAQ page, the new information read:

‘You’ll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019, and WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.’

While the social media platform has kept it as a probability as they used the word, ‘might’, it seems likely that WhatsApp will be removed from the Microsoft Store sometime in the relatively near future.

WhatsApp has also clarified that it provides support only to Android running OS 4.0.3+, iPhone running iOS 8+, and selected phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Since Windows Phone is no longer an active development platform for WhatsApp, some features might stop functioning at any time.

While a user cannot create a new account, nor reverify existing accounts in Android versions 2.3.7, iOS 7 and their older versions, the existing users can continue to use WhatsApp on these devices until February 1, 2020.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram