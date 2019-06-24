WhatsApp to be Unavailable on Microsoft Store starting July 1, Here's Everything You Should Know

It was reported last month that WhatApp app will stop working on Windows Phone devices after December 31, 2019. But, WhatsApp has updated its support page regarding its functioning on Windows Phone platform. As per the update, given on WhatsApp FAQ page, WhatsApp app may not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019. For those you have already downloaded the app, can continue to use it until December 31st, 2019.

As per the update given on WhatsApp FAQ page, the new information read:

‘You’ll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019, and WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.’

While the social media platform has kept it as a probability as they used the word, ‘might’, it seems likely that WhatsApp will be removed from the Microsoft Store sometime in the relatively near future.

WhatsApp has also clarified that it provides support only to Android running OS 4.0.3+, iPhone running iOS 8+, and selected phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Since Windows Phone is no longer an active development platform for WhatsApp, some features might stop functioning at any time.

While a user cannot create a new account, nor reverify existing accounts in Android versions 2.3.7, iOS 7 and their older versions, the existing users can continue to use WhatsApp on these devices until February 1, 2020.