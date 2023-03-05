WhatsApp To Bring New Feature To Mute Calls From Unknown Numbers: Know More

In good news for WhatsApp users around the globe, the Meta-owned instant messaging application is reportedly planning to launch a new important feature on its platform in the coming months. According to a new report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature to mute calls from unknown numbers.

“WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to silence calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification center, for a future update of the app. This feature has several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp reported.

The report mentioned that the Meta-owned messaging application is really working on a new feature that will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers. The toggle will be located in the app settings and, once enabled, calls from unknown numbers are always silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification center.

This new feature may also help users reduce spam calls significantly: in recent years, spam calls have become a growing problem with scammers and their unsolicited calls, and instant messaging apps are no exception, the report said.

Currently, WhatsApp provides the option to block and report these callers and but thanks to this feature, users will finally avoid receiving calls from unknown numbers by muting them, which are often associated with spam calls. The ability to silence unknown callers is a feature under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a new redesign of its attachment menu for iOS, which is expected to bring it in line with the attachment menu already available on WhatsApp for Android. The new chat attachment menu is currently under development and is expected to release in a future update of the application.

