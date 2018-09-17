English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp to Bring Swipe to Reply And Dark Mode to Android Devices

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 10:35 AM IST
WhatsApp to Bring Swipe to Reply And Dark Mode to Android Devices (Picture for representation)
According to a recent report, WhatsApp is working on a new update that will bring ‘swipe to reply’ feature for Android users. The feature debuted for iOS devices with the ability to reply to individual messages but has been missing from Android. The “Swipe to Reply” feature will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side. WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context.

WhatsApp iOS users have been enjoying the Swipe to Reply feature for a long time, but Android users have been left out due to some unknown reasons. WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme, which brings the beta version up to 2.18.282 respectively.

Additionally, WABetaInfo took to Twitter to disclose the exclusive information they got about WhatsApp having started to work towards the Dark Mode for the popular messenger app. WhatsApp has become increasingly popular especially with the recent adoptions on apps like Twitter and YouTube.




Facebook also announced a dark mode for Messenger which is yet to see a release date. Dark mode essentially uses a black coloured background with text highlighted in different colours. Dark mode is one among many features WhatsApp is reportedly working on.

