WhatsApp to Bring Swipe to Reply And Dark Mode to Android Devices
The “Swipe to Reply” feature will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side. WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context.
WhatsApp to Bring Swipe to Reply And Dark Mode to Android Devices (Picture for representation)
According to a recent report, WhatsApp is working on a new update that will bring ‘swipe to reply’ feature for Android users. The feature debuted for iOS devices with the ability to reply to individual messages but has been missing from Android. The “Swipe to Reply” feature will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side. WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context.
WhatsApp iOS users have been enjoying the Swipe to Reply feature for a long time, but Android users have been left out due to some unknown reasons. WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme, which brings the beta version up to 2.18.282 respectively.
Additionally, WABetaInfo took to Twitter to disclose the exclusive information they got about WhatsApp having started to work towards the Dark Mode for the popular messenger app. WhatsApp has become increasingly popular especially with the recent adoptions on apps like Twitter and YouTube.
Facebook also announced a dark mode for Messenger which is yet to see a release date. Dark mode essentially uses a black coloured background with text highlighted in different colours. Dark mode is one among many features WhatsApp is reportedly working on.
I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream 😍— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 14, 2018
There are many important secret references in recent updates!
Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer!
Facebook also announced a dark mode for Messenger which is yet to see a release date. Dark mode essentially uses a black coloured background with text highlighted in different colours. Dark mode is one among many features WhatsApp is reportedly working on.
