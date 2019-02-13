English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp to get Redesigned Settings Menu With Detailed Usage Stats
The next update for WhatsApp is expected to include a redesigned settings section which will offer concise usage data and more.
We’ve been constantly hearing about new features that are under development for popular messaging app WhatsApp. Today there’s a new one coming from WABetaInfo, a well-known source for beta testing of the app. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android with v2.19.4 comes with a redesigned Settings menu.
If the report stands true, the next WhatsApp update that hits the Google Play Store should include this redesign. Sure, it might not be the most exciting update to the messaging app, but the new design does look neat and implies to all the sections inside the Settings. You can also see that there are new icons for various option. Notably, the fact that it has a white background, this also opens up the opportunity to add the dark-mode, which is another highly anticipated feature.
From the screenshots, we can see the redesigned Network usage section on the app making it more detailed and information-rich. This is broken down to show the total data used, how much data was sent and how much was received by WhatsApp. They are further divided into Calls, Media, Google Drive, Messages and Status, which further show a break down of how much data each section has been consuming. The redesigned UI will also let you see the total messages exchanged, the number of photos, videos and GIFs, as well as the number of times you shared locations among the members in a group.
