WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly planning to allow advertisements to be displayed in the "Status" section of the app, the media reported on Tuesday. WhatsApp's "Status" feature allows users to share text, photos, videos and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours. Rumours about Facebook fuelling ads on Whatsapp started popping up at the end of last month, stating that ads are coming to WhatsApp for iOS, and now same happens for Android, Android Headlines reported."WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.305: WhatsApp is implementing in this version ads for Status. They are not visible yet and the feature will be enabled in future," fan-site WABetaInfo that tests Whatsapp features early tweeted. According to previous media reports, the advertisements would be powered ny Facebook's native advertising system and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.The move has been making the rounds ever since Facebook acquired WhatsApp, the report added. WhatsApp was yet to comment on the rumours. Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg's goal to monetise WhatsApp has forced the social media messaging service's co-founders to leave the company. One of them, Brian Acton, told Forbes recently that Zuckerberg was in a rush to make money from the messaging service and undermine elements of its encryption technology. "Targeted advertising is what makes me unhappy," Acton said.Four years after its acquisition by Facebook for $19 billion, WhatsApp, which now has over 1.5 billion users (against Facebook's 2.3 billion), will reportedly carry targeted ads from 2019 -- on a platform that has been ad-free till date.