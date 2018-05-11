English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp to Roll Out Chat Filters on Its Business App
Since its launch. WhatsApp for Business has garnered more than 3 million users on Android.
WhatsApp. Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
WhatsApp has been coming up with a string of new features in this year. Starting from the introduction of WhatsApp Payments to confirming a soon-to-be-rolled-out group video calling feature, WhatsApp has constantly come up with ways for its users to gain more out of it than what just a chat platform can offer. Now, the Facebook-owned chat app is reportedly going to bring more features for its business users within its WhatsApp for Business app.
As per reports, a new feature will be available on the version 2.18.84 of the WhatsApp for Business app that will let the users filter their chats from the search bar. The move is aimed to make it easier for businesses using the platform to connect with their consumers, to pinpoint chats which they want to address. The WhatsApp for Business chat filter icon will appear on the search bar of the app and will allow the users to filter their list of chats based on read or unread, groups as well as broadcast lists.
Also read: Worry Not, Google Says AI Calling System 'Duplex' Will Identify Itself on a Call
Since its launch. WhatsApp for Business has garnered more than 3 million users on Android across six countries in which the app is available, including India, Italy, Mexico, Indonesia, Britain and the US.
In addition to the chat filters, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out a sticker album for its users soon. Facebook, in its F8 conference also introduced a plethora of new features for its photo-sharing app Instagram. You can read about all the newly launched features for Instagram here.
Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
Also Watch
As per reports, a new feature will be available on the version 2.18.84 of the WhatsApp for Business app that will let the users filter their chats from the search bar. The move is aimed to make it easier for businesses using the platform to connect with their consumers, to pinpoint chats which they want to address. The WhatsApp for Business chat filter icon will appear on the search bar of the app and will allow the users to filter their list of chats based on read or unread, groups as well as broadcast lists.
Also read: Worry Not, Google Says AI Calling System 'Duplex' Will Identify Itself on a Call
Since its launch. WhatsApp for Business has garnered more than 3 million users on Android across six countries in which the app is available, including India, Italy, Mexico, Indonesia, Britain and the US.
In addition to the chat filters, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out a sticker album for its users soon. Facebook, in its F8 conference also introduced a plethora of new features for its photo-sharing app Instagram. You can read about all the newly launched features for Instagram here.
Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- technology news
- WhatsApp for Business Chat Filter
- WhatsApp for Business Feature
- WhatsApp for Business News
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
- technology news
- WhatsApp for Business Chat Filter
- WhatsApp for Business Feature
- WhatsApp for Business News
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500