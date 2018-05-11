English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

WhatsApp to Roll Out Chat Filters on Its Business App

Since its launch. WhatsApp for Business has garnered more than 3 million users on Android.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
WhatsApp to Roll Out Chat Filters on Its Business App
WhatsApp. Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
WhatsApp has been coming up with a string of new features in this year. Starting from the introduction of WhatsApp Payments to confirming a soon-to-be-rolled-out group video calling feature, WhatsApp has constantly come up with ways for its users to gain more out of it than what just a chat platform can offer. Now, the Facebook-owned chat app is reportedly going to bring more features for its business users within its WhatsApp for Business app.

As per reports, a new feature will be available on the version 2.18.84 of the WhatsApp for Business app that will let the users filter their chats from the search bar. The move is aimed to make it easier for businesses using the platform to connect with their consumers, to pinpoint chats which they want to address. The WhatsApp for Business chat filter icon will appear on the search bar of the app and will allow the users to filter their list of chats based on read or unread, groups as well as broadcast lists.

Since its launch. WhatsApp for Business has garnered more than 3 million users on Android across six countries in which the app is available, including India, Italy, Mexico, Indonesia, Britain and the US.

In addition to the chat filters, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out a sticker album for its users soon. Facebook, in its F8 conference also introduced a plethora of new features for its photo-sharing app Instagram. You can read about all the newly launched features for Instagram here.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
