Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Tech
News18 » Tech
WhatsApp to Roll out Dark Mode, Netflix In-App Streaming Soon

Along with three different settings for dark mode, WhatsApp will also introduce in-app streaming for Netflix trailers, as it had done for YouTube videos earlier.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
WhatsApp to Roll out Dark Mode, Netflix In-App Streaming Soon
For all dark mode theme lovers out there, WhatsApp has some good news in store for you. The much-awaited feature will be rolled out soon for all the devices. Along with the dark mode feature, the Facebook-owned company is planning to unveil a feature that will allow users to watch Netflix trailers within the app itself.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the company is expected to introduce three different dark mode settings for iPhone users. In the first setting, the app makes use of a pitch-black colour theme. In the second setting, the messaging app will sport a slightly lighter, grayish tone. The company is yet to disclose any details on the third settings.

“WhatsApp will automatically choose the configuration, based on the device accessibility settings, but it’s still too soon to say for sure since the feature is under development”, the report reads. The other feature, which is expected to be introduced along with dark mode, is streaming Netflix trailers within the app. WhatsApp had, previously, introduced a similar feature for YouTube videos. Once rolled out, users will be able to watch Netflix trailers on their chat screens without switching over to another app. The functionality of this feature is likely to be similar to YouTube.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
