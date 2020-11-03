WhatsApp to Roll Out Improved Storage Management Tool to Help Users Clear Up Files Easily

WhatsApp is improving its storage management tool that would allow users to delete bulk messages at once to clear up space on the smartphone. The Facebook-owned messaging company said the update would rollout this week; however, the exact availability details remain unclear at the moment. At the moment, users can still use the existing storage management tool by heading to Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Storage Usage. It now appears that the improved storage section will be found inside a new tab 'Manage Storage' under the Storage and Data in the Settings option.

WhatsApp has also showcased the revamped storage feature in a video on YouTube. The improved Manage Storage section neatly segregates files based on the type (forwarded many times, less than 5MB) and even shows them with tiny thumbnails. The current version of WhatsApp in the "Storage Usage" section, highlights chats that have the most amount of media files. To clear files from the chat, users can't select individual files and have to remove the entire category of either photos, GIFs, videos, and more. The new storage will allow users to individually delete files from any category, as teased in the video by WhatsApp on YouTube.

As mentioned, the improved storage management tool is slated to rollout this week, and it is expected that the update would also bring the new disappearing message feature. Once disappearing messages is selected, messages sent to other users will automatically delete within seven days. However, if the user has auto-download on, the media file would save in the gallery despite being automatically removed from the chat. Both the new storage tool and the disappearing feature were spotted by WABetaInfo last year in the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.19.275. Recently, WhatsApp launched a dedicated support page for the disappearing feature on the platform. More details about the two new upcoming features are expected from the company is expected in the coming days.