WhatsApp to Soon Allow iPhone Users to Preview Voice Messages in Notification

There is no denying that WhatsApp has made our lives easier and our dependency on the app has increased over the years. The messaging and calling app has been adding more features to it as well. Currently, Android and iOS users can preview message that pops up on their phone screen itself without you getting to open the entire message. The app shows you the name of the sender as well as a line from the text. Now, WhatsApp is trying to add a new feature with the help of which users can preview voice messages. The new feature is in the development stage and is currently being tested for iOS users only.

The new feature was first spotted by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp features. A screenshot of a WhatsApp push notification was shared by WABetaInfo which showed the voice note, with a play button. As spotted, users will get notifications from WhatsApp for voice messages along with a preview tool. Just like the messaging facility, users can tap on the notification panel and can open the voice message directly.

At present, iOS and Android users have to open the chat to listen to voice messages.

I leave this here.Yes, it's a push notification with an incoming voice message, on iOS.It will be available in future (maybe in a major update with other features?) pic.twitter.com/eSm55GxFuO — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 18, 2019

There has been no update yet on when the new feature will be available for users neither there is any intimation if Android users will get to enjoy it if the update becomes lives. However, according to the beta tester, the feature will possibly be part of a major update and will be available along with some other features.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing another feature that will allow users to edit media files that have been received or sent on the application. The feature is being tested on both, Android and iOS, platforms. The release date of this 'Quick edit' feature has also not been made final.