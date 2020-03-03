WhatsApp to Soon Bring Password Protection For Chat Backups

WhatsApp is clearly the most used messaging app around the world having over two billion users. While we are still waiting for a proper rollout of the much-awaited dark mode, it seems that the Facebook-owned company is working on another nifty feature. According to a post by WABetaInfo, a beta release includes a new security feature that could help in protecting your chat backups.

Spotted on WhatsApp beta v. 2.20.66 users can set a password of their chat backups on Google Drive. The feature will accessible in the Chat backup settings which would easily encrypt your chat backups with a password. This will offer peace of mind as neither WhatsApp nor Google will be able to view your chat contents.

Once you have set a password for your backups, it is assumed that every time you restore your chats, it will ask for the password. Failure to provide the password will disable access to the backup. It could take a while before the feature is rolled out for all users as the company usually takes its time to roll out new features.

WhatsApp has recently received regulatory approval for operating its payments feature in India. This means that WhatsApp Pay could soon arrive in India that would allow users to pay people in their contact list directly through the messaging app.

