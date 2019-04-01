WhatsApp to Soon Get Message Forwarding Info, Dark Mode Spotted Again in New Beta

We know that WhatsApp is working on a new Forwarding Info feature the will inform users the number of times a message has been forwarded, and a frequently forwarded label. While the features have not to be enabled for users yet, the latest beta build of WhatsApp has now started showing the number of times a message has been forwarded. With that, the update also teases the dark mode once again.A previous beta had the above-mentioned feature disabled by default specifically version 2.19.87. The new beta update seems to have enabled the message forward info feature. Users who are on the beta version of the app will now be able to see the number of times a message has been forwarded. Notably, the information is available only when you are the sender of a message that has been forwarded to multiple users. If you have received a forwarded message that has been sent to multiple users, you cannot check the number of times it has been forwarded as of yet. To check the information, one has to long-press the forwarded message and hitting the information icon at the top.Additionally, the ‘frequently forwarded' tag which was spotted for messages that have been forwarded more than four times has not been enabled in the latest beta build.As usual, the info comes from reliable WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo. There are also traces of a dark mode in the latest beta update for Android, which was seen in the last beta update. The dark mode with its black colour theme has been a highly awaited feature, and it seems that we are getting closer to the commercial release.