WhatsApp to Soon Introduce Animated Stickers, Here’s How They Will Work

A new WhatsApp Beta version was rolled out recently that apparently brings a new way to experience stickers. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp 2.20.194.7 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta bring animated stickers to the messaging app. Animated stickers are something that you might have seen on a number of messaging apps, but for some reason, WhatsApp has not implemented this yet. That might change very soon considering the ability to use animated stickers has already rolled out in the beta version of the app.

According to WABetaInfo the new Animated Stickers have three parts:

- View Animated Stickers: This is where you receive an animated sticker that can be viewed, saved, and sent to other contacts.



- Import Animated Stickers: Just like regular stickers one will be able to import animated stickers from third-party apps some of which should already be available for download.



- Download Default Animated Stickers: One will have the option to download packs from the WhatsApp Store, currently implemented in the app.

Certain users are said to be getting the animated stickers feature but only limited to the ability to view them so it might take a while before WhatsApp announces a complete rollout. You can however try them out by downloading the latest beta version. We last heard about WhatsApp testing this feature in January.