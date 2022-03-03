WhatsApp to Soon Let Users Pause Voice Notes While Recording

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for its Android beta app to let users pause voice notes while recording. A similar update was rolled out to WhatsApp beta for iOS and desktop earlier; however, the Android availability details remained unclear at that time. The new development was spotted by WhatsApp tracking digital publication WABetaInfo. Their latest report notes the play and pause voice recording feature has been released to “certain beta testers", and it is also available after installing the new WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.22.6.7 update.

If you’re on the Android beta channel and cannot see the new pause and resume feature while recording voice notes, the update is unavailable on your device. It essentially means the update will reach your device following a new update. The availability details for stable WhatsApp channels remain unclear.

Currently, WhatsApp users can record voice notes longer than a minute, but there’s no option to pause in between. The new feature will help users to convey more in a voice note without making the recording lengthy.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp has been slowly updating its voice note feature with more options. The company recently rolled out a new update to let users play voice notes in the background. That means users can play voice notes in the background while browsing through another app. However, the feature has its limitations. The voice note will pause automatically the moment you leave the chat and go to WhatsApp’s main interface. In other words, you cannot read messages from other users while listening to the voice note in the background. The new feature was spotted on WhatsApp for iOS version 22.4.75.

Meta has also released its monthly report in compliance with India’s revised IT rules. The report notes that WhatsApp banned 18.58 lakh Indian accounts in January 2022 based on complaints received from users through its grievances division.

