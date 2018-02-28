English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp to Soon Show 'Forwarded Message' For Spam Posts
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will show "Forwarded Message" if the spam post has been forwarded from another group or from one of the members in the same chat group.
WhatsApp to Soon Show 'Forwarded Message' For Spam Posts (Representative image: Reuters)
In a move to stop mass-level spam circulation on its platform, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will show "Forwarded Message" if the spam post has been forwarded from another group or from one of the members in the same chat group. "Forwarded Message" will appear on top of every post that spammers forward to groups en masse. The feature has been spotted by wabetainfo.com that follows WhatsApp Google Play Beta Programme in the version 2.18.67.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Launch in India on March 6, Expected Price Rs 60,000
"Today, WhatsApp has modified the behaviour of the feature, that will show on the bubble (when the feature will be enabled in future), a "Forwarded Message" string, if the message has been forwarded from another chat (or from the same chat)," read the information on the website. When a message is forwarded a lot of times, you can notice the label on the bubble.
A spammer sends spam messages to multiple users, selecting them in his contacts list, picking these data from the Internet or from some registration services. These messages may contain unwanted advertising and fake news, and they often invite you to forward the message to your contacts. At present, WhatsApp does not block the forwarding of a message more than 25 times.
"The spammers may start to forward a new message to bypass the new move but this operation will certainly slow down and discourage them," said the information. WhatsApp has also added the possibility to forward stickers to other chats which will be available in the future. These two features are currently under development and will be enabled in next WhatsApp updates.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Launch in India on March 6, Expected Price Rs 60,000
"Today, WhatsApp has modified the behaviour of the feature, that will show on the bubble (when the feature will be enabled in future), a "Forwarded Message" string, if the message has been forwarded from another chat (or from the same chat)," read the information on the website. When a message is forwarded a lot of times, you can notice the label on the bubble.
A spammer sends spam messages to multiple users, selecting them in his contacts list, picking these data from the Internet or from some registration services. These messages may contain unwanted advertising and fake news, and they often invite you to forward the message to your contacts. At present, WhatsApp does not block the forwarding of a message more than 25 times.
"The spammers may start to forward a new message to bypass the new move but this operation will certainly slow down and discourage them," said the information. WhatsApp has also added the possibility to forward stickers to other chats which will be available in the future. These two features are currently under development and will be enabled in next WhatsApp updates.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian West Exudes Contemporary, Fantasy Vibes on the Vogue India Cover; See Pics
- She Lay There in a Red Sari, Serene in Death: Hema Malini Bids Final Farewell to Dear Friend Sridevi
- Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Anniversary Edition, Low Rider and Deluxe Launched in India
- Suresh Raina Back on the Ground Running as he Works on Fitness
- Legendary Gianluigi Buffon to Return for Italy Against England And Argentina