WhatsApp to Soon Support 50-People Video Calls With Messenger Rooms Integration

A new report suggests that Messenger Rooms will soon be making its way to the web version of WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, known for beta testing the popular messaging app, a shortcut for Messenger Rooms has been enabled on WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6.

This essentially means that It will enable users to connect with their peers via Messenger Rooms from their PCs and laptops. While this new version hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet, it is reported that it would be soon available to WhatsApp users via future updates.

The shortcut is said to appear under the Attach button along with other options. Clicking on the shortcut will automatically take users to the Messenger Rooms window to begin a video call. The feature will also ask users if they want to create a room from WhatsApp or head to Facebook Messenger to create the room. Users will also be able to make either a group video call or Messenger Rooms call from either WhatsApp Web or Messenger. The host of the video will be able to send a link for the call and participants simply need to click on it to join. One will also be able to invite people to the video call via the Facebook news feed, events page, groups and so on. To join the video chat a person doesn't need to have a Facebook account or be friends with the host on Facebook.

There is no confirmation as to when the commercial rollout of the integration is going to happen, but it could take a while since Messenger Rooms hasn’t launched globally as of yet.

Facebook launched Messenger Rooms last month to take on Zoom and other various video conferencing platforms. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a huge spike in the adoption of such apps so as to maintain social distancing with friends, families and at work. Messenger Rooms allows group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit. Users can create a room using Messenger or Facebook, and invite their friends and family to join the video call, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.



