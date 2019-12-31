Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Smartphones After December 31

Keep reading to find out if your smartphone is on the list.

Trending Desk

December 31, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Smartphones After December 31
Image for Representation

Instant messaging app WhatsApp, is once again going to update its support policy for a certain number of smartphones. In the past, the company ended its services and support for select devices from Nokia, BlackBerry as well as older Android, and Apple iPhones. Now, post-December 31, 2019, WhatsApp is going to stop functioning on a few more handsets.

The messaging app has announced in an official blog that it will be ending support on all phones running on the Windows Phone operating system after December 31. Therefore, people using WhatsApp on their aging Windows Phone devices will have to either get themselves a new phone or join some other messaging app.

Additionally, WhatsApp will now only be available for Android devices running OS 4.0.3+, iPhone running iOS 9+, or selected phones running on KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Smartphones running Android versions 2.3.7 and older or iOS 8 and older version will be able to use WhatsApp till February 1, 2020. However, it is to be noted that for these operating systems, users can’t create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts. WhatsApp is ending its service for Windows Phone is the messaging service no longer actively develops for the operating system while some features might stop functioning at any time.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
