TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp to Yet Again Increase Group Call Limit Allowing Users to Add 8 Members

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The company is set to soon extend the limit of participants in a voice or video group call for its 2 billion users, including over 400 million in India.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
Share this:

Inspired by the stupendous growth of video meeting apps in social distancing times, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for Android and iOS beta users that allows eight participants, from the current limit of 4, to join group audio and video calls.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatsApp beta update has revealed the company is set to soon extend the limit of participants in a voice or video group call for its 2 billion users, including over 400 million in India.

"WhatsApp is rolling out the new limit of participants in groups calls, for iOS and Android beta users. The new limit is: 8 participants in group calls," tweeted WABetaInfo. However, despite the new beta updates, some users have complained of issues pertaining to four-person per video or audio calls on WhatsApp.

One needs to install the 2.20.50.25 iOS beta update from TestFlight and the 2.20.133 beta from Google Play Store. Other participants also need to be on the same versions otherwise they cannot be added in the group call. While you're in a call, WhatsApp also shows a new header, informing that the call is end-to-end encrypted.

Late last month, 70 percent more people participated in group video calls using Facebook Messenger week-over-week, and the amount of time spent on those group video calls has doubled globally. Similarly, voice and video calls on WhatsApp have more than doubled year-over-year in the places most impacted by the virus. Apple's FaceTime video calling tool supports 32 people while Facebook Messenger can support up to 50 people in a call.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres