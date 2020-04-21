WhatsApp to Yet Again Increase Group Call Limit Allowing Users to Add 8 Members

Inspired by the stupendous growth of video meeting apps in social distancing times, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for Android and iOS beta users that allows eight participants, from the current limit of 4, to join group audio and video calls.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatsApp beta update has revealed the company is set to soon extend the limit of participants in a voice or video group call for its 2 billion users, including over 400 million in India.

"WhatsApp is rolling out the new limit of participants in groups calls, for iOS and Android beta users. The new limit is: 8 participants in group calls," tweeted WABetaInfo. However, despite the new beta updates, some users have complained of issues pertaining to four-person per video or audio calls on WhatsApp.

One needs to install the 2.20.50.25 iOS beta update from TestFlight and the 2.20.133 beta from Google Play Store. Other participants also need to be on the same versions otherwise they cannot be added in the group call. While you're in a call, WhatsApp also shows a new header, informing that the call is end-to-end encrypted.

Late last month, 70 percent more people participated in group video calls using Facebook Messenger week-over-week, and the amount of time spent on those group video calls has doubled globally. Similarly, voice and video calls on WhatsApp have more than doubled year-over-year in the places most impacted by the virus. Apple's FaceTime video calling tool supports 32 people while Facebook Messenger can support up to 50 people in a call.