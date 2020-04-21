TECH

1-MIN READ

WhatsApp ‘Together at Home’ Sticker Pack Launched With Localised Text

WhatsApp is introducing the new sticker pack focusing on the importance of staying at home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has announced that it is bringing a new set of stickers highlighting the importance of staying at home. The ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack has been launched in association with the World Health Organization (WHO) and focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives,” said the company in a press note.

The sticker pack will be available in English initially, but the pack will be available within WhatsApp with text localized for 10 languages - Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Recently WhatsApp expanded the ability to make calls with four users in a group. Further, it is expected to expand that feature to eight users. Spotted first by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatsApp beta update has revealed the company is set to soon extend the limit of participants in a voice or video group call for its 2 billion users, including over 400 million in India.

