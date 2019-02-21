English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Touch ID, Face ID Authentication Bypassed, Apple Asks Users to be Aware
A post on Reddit explains how anyone can bypass Face ID and Touch ID to open the WhatsApp.
Popular messaging service WhatsApp recently rolled out support for Touch ID or Face ID for iPhone users. The support for Touch ID or Face ID to unlock the app is available for WhatsApp version 2.19.20. When enabled, the app requires the user to use Touch ID or Face ID every time they access the app. Now It is being reported that a bug has affected this feature where it lets anyone bypass the authentication systems.
A post on Reddit explains how anyone can bypass Face ID and Touch ID to open the WhatsApp. The bypass method is said to work if the user has set to unlock any other option than “Immediately”. Basically, WhatsApp users get the option to unlock the app immediately or after one minute, after 15 minutes or after one hour.
In case the user has set it to anything apart from immediate, say like after one minute, after 15 minutes or after one hour, the bug is activated. You can change this when “Require Face ID” is enabled from WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Screen Lock.
To bypass the Touch ID and Face ID on iPhone, one needs to open iOS Share Sheet on any app and choose WhatsApp. The app can be opened without the requirement of Touch ID or Face ID, even when one exits out to the iOS homescreen.
WhatsApp has issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the issue and a fix will be available shortly. In the meantime, we recommend that people set the screen lock option to immediately.”
